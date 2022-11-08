Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,009,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $358.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

