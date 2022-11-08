International Business Machines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 83,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 38,425 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.84. 217,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,106. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.59. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

