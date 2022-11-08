Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

INTU stock opened at $370.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.81. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

