Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Position Decreased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $40,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.