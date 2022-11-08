Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $34.00.

11/3/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

9/26/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $53.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,555. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,119 shares of company stock valued at $774,355. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

