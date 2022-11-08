Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2022 – Alphabet was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Alphabet was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOG traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 1,397,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,643,028. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

