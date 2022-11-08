iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 844,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 266,518 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,507. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.