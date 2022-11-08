iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 890,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

