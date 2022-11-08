Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,620,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,326,000 after buying an additional 230,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,815,000 after buying an additional 163,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,261,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.