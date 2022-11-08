ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

ITM Power Stock Up 4.4 %

ITM Power stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

