ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a report released on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
