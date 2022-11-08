Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$4.94 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $180.94. 720,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,190. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.