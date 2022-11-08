Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 720,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.97.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.