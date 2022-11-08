James Joseph Cleary Sells 6,000 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.95. 131,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,568. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibson Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.77.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

