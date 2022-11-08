Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.06 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $127.06 million and approximately $129,661.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,392.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00236095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07620378 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $134,175.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

