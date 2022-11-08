JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. JOE has a market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

