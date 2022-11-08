Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

JCI stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

