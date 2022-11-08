Jonathan Davies Buys 58 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £126.44 ($145.58).

On Thursday, October 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 62 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($143.49).

SSPG stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 216.20 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,279. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -13.86. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.27.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.45) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($3.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.05) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.34) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315 ($3.63).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

