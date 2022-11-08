Jonathan Davies Buys 58 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £126.44 ($145.58).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 62 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($143.49).
SSP Group Stock Up 1.0 %
SSPG stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 216.20 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,279. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -13.86. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
