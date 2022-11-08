Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 806 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.74. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

