Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $488.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $491.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.37.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

