Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

