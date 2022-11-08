Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,253 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.