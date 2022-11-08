Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,627 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock worth $154,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

