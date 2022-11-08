JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €2.70

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.70 ($2.70) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.
Telefónica Price Performance
Telefónica stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,271. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.