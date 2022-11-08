JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €2.70

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.70 ($2.70) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,271. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefónica by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.