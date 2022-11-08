JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of EPA CS opened at €26.49 ($26.49) on Friday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($27.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.