Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$896.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.24 million. Kadant also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.07 EPS.

Kadant Trading Up 0.8 %

Kadant stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.05. 58,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,680. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Kadant

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kadant by 88.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

