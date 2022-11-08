Kadena One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.02 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00006463 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $235.35 million and $23.02 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00561318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.88 or 0.29248843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.