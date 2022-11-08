Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.23 million.
Kaman Stock Up 3.1 %
Kaman stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kaman has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
