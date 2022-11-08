Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.23 million.

Kaman Stock Up 3.1 %

Kaman stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kaman has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

About Kaman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 30.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kaman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

