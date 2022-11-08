KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
KBH opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20.
Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KB Home by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
