KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KB Home by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.