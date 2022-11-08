KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,766,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,037,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

