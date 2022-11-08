Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 911 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 84,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.