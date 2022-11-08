Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $14,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Profile

SJI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,160. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

