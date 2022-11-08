Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 352,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

