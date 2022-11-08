Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,216 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.65.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.60. 67,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,193. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

