Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 32,323 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,323 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,237,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,732,918. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

