Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $3.99 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Alleghany accounts for about 1.8% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Alleghany by 14.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Price Performance

Y remained flat at $847.79 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $843.74 and its 200 day moving average is $838.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alleghany Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

