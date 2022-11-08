Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock valued at $41,453,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
