Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.01. 37,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.53. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

