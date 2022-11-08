Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 2,972 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

