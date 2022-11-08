Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 11,307 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

