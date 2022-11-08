Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,246 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

MPC stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

