Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.05 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $130.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Progressive

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

