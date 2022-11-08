Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,066 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSC opened at $235.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.