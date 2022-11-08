Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,173,965 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $303.23 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

