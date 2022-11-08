Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 5,019 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

