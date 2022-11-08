Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

