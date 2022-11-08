Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

D opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

