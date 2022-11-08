Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

