Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

