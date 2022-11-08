Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

QSR opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.